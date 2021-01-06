









Billy Lee “Butch” Standifer, age 65, of Bacon Creek Road, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, January 3, 2021 surrounded by his family and friends at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on March 15, 1955 in Corbin, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred (Carr) Rogers and close friend, Jim Rookstool.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte (Mahan) Standifer of Corbin; four sons, Clayton Standifer of Corbin, Todd Standifer (Brandi) of Corbin, Waylon Standifer (Sharon) of Pine Knot, and Steve Standifer (Emerald) of Corbin; 10 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; father, Hurlis Standifer (Wanda) of Kingsport, Tennessee; two brothers, Duane Standifer of Middlesboro and Terry Standifer of Corbin; sister, Janet Lester of Corbin; mother-in-law, Patricia Mahan of Corbin; sister-in-law, Renee Smith of Corbin; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:30 P.M. on Thursday, January 7, at Croley Funeral Home.

He will be laid to rest following a graveside service at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 7, at the Rookstool Cemetery on Bacon Creek Road, Corbin.

