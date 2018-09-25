











Billy Joe Simpkins, 70, of Elk Valley (Pioneer), Tennessee passed away Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at his home. He was born July 05, 1948 in West Virginia.

Joe was preceded in death by his father, James Simpkins; step-father, Odell Terry.

He is survived by his wife, Margie Ward Simpkins; sons, Billy Simpkins, Gary Simpkins and wife Pamela; daughter, Melissa Alsip and husband Charles; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren; mother, Zona Terry; brothers, Jim Simpkins and wife Lois; sisters, Sharon Kilgore, Valrie Lozano, Barbara Ann Simpkins, Helen Simpkins, Patricia Simpkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Friday, September 21 at the Harp Funeral Home.

Burial was held Saturday, September 22, in the Warren Memorial Garden (Pioneer), Tennessee.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.