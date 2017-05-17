By Teresa Brooks

Billy Joe Centers, 70, of Williamsburg, formerly of the Little Wolf Creek community of Whitley County, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Baptist Health Corbin.

He was born in Whitley County, on December 6, 1946 to the late Ernest Centers, Sr. and Delores (Cook) Centers.

He was a retired 20 year veteran of the United States Air Force.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Ernest Centers, Jr. and Johnny Ray Centers; sister, Ruth Ellen Perry.

He is survived by brothers, Robert O. Centers and wife, Kathy, of Corbin and Clifford D. Centers, of Williamsburg, and special brother-in-law, Donald A. Perry, numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends at the Little Wolf Creek Church of God on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m with the Rev. Marion Cook and the Rev. Mike Moses officiating.

Burial will follow at the Little Wolf Creek Church of God Cemetery with military graveside honors to be conducted by the American Legion Honor Guard, Arley Long Post # 154.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Bennett, Jody Meadows, Donald Perry, Jordan Perry, Justin Perry and Steven Taylor.

The Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of all arrangements.