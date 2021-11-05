









Billy Joe “Bill” Wilder, age 57, of Oak Ridge Church Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, November 1, 2021 at his home. Bill was born on September 18, 1964 in Corbin, Kentucky to the late Charles and Sarah (Robertson) Wilder. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Gary Wilder; and two sisters, Zella Wilder (9 months old) and Juanita Wilder Brooks.

He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Leslie (Cox) Cornelius Wilder of Williamsburg; stepdaughters, Jessica Cornelius Smith (Danny) of Williamsburg and Kaitlyn Cornelius Smith (Donnie) of Williamsburg; three grandchildren, Kloe Smith, Addison McCartt (Smith) and Aiden McCartt (Smith); mother and father-in-law, Maxine and Edward Cox of Williamsburg; brother, Charles Edward Wilder of Williamsburg; sisters, Carol Wilder Cox (Bill) of Louisville, Betty Wilder Bargo (Rick) of Corbin and Goldie Wilder McVey (Kaloyd) of Corbin; brother-in-law, Kenny Brooks of Williamsburg; special friend, David Anderson; the entire staff of Whitley County High School; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, November 4, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dorman Patrick and Rev. Bill Meadors officiating.

Following the service he was laid to rest in the Canadatown Cemetery.

