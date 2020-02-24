









Billy Jack Ellison, age 90, of Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born January 8, 1930, in Williamsburg, Ky., to the late C.J. and Elania Anderson Ellison. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Charlotte Perkins, Crayton H. Ellison, Jessie Moskos, Stanton Ellison, Faye Renfro and Doris Crowe. Billy Jack was a veteran of the Korean Conflict serving in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Ellison of Williamsburg, Ky; a sister, Barbara Wasano (Stan) of Williamsburg, Ky; special niece, Donna Rains (Jerry) of Corbin, Ky; several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, February 25, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Doyle Lester and Rev. Jerry Sester officiating. Interment will be in the Stanfill Cemetery at Pleasant View following military honors by the American Legion Post 88 Corbin, Ky.

Visitation will be 1:00 pm until funeral hour Tuesday February 25, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.