









Mr. Billy Elmer Lay, age 77, of Elk Valley (Pioneer), Tennessee, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at his home. He was born February 11, 1943 in Scott County, Tennessee.

Bill is preceded in death by: his father, Rev. J.L. Lay; mother, Ella Douglas Lay; brothers, James, Verldon and Harold Lay; sister, Wilma Jean Lay; and daughter, Carla Knight.

He is survived by: his wife, Elizabeth Lawson Lay; children, Janet Lee Turner, Billie Sue Lay, Leon Deane, Jr. and wife Martha, Deanna Botts, Deborah Lynn Gabbard and husband Ashlee, Lorie Lee Lawson, and Randy Shane Lawson and wife Heather; grandchild, Savannah Turner; sister-in-law, Enna Bell Lay; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 4-5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Military funeral and honors will be gin at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Honor Guard.

Bill’s wishes were cremation following services.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Legion Honor Guard, P.O. Box 26, Jellico, TN 37762.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.