









Billy (Bill) Floyd Freeman of Hendersonville, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the age of 95. He was a loving husband, father of two sons, and devoted grandfather to his three grandchildren, who he doted on and loved dearly.

Bill was born at Bon Jellico Mining Camp at Bon Jellico, KY on April 17, 1925. He was the younger of two boys born to Hester and Ernest Freeman. He grew up in Williamsburg, KY and graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1943. He enlisted in the Army when the United States entered World War II. After serving his country in Hawaii, he returned to Williamsburg. He attended Cumberland College (now University of the Cumberlands) in Williamsburg, KY; got his BS at Union College in Barbourville, KY and earned a Masters Degree in Speech Language Pathology at University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

He married the love of his life, Wanda Ann (Bowling) Freeman in 1956 and they were together for 63 wonderful years. Bill and Wanda lived most of their lives in Williamsburg, KY and raised their two boys there. He was a deacon at First Baptist Church, active in the Masonic Lodge, served on the Williamsburg Independent School Board and in various capacities in the community. Bill worked for over 40 years at the University of the Cumberlands where he taught public speaking, recruited students, was Director of Public Relations, and was the Assistant to the President.

Bill was generous and warm, and he loved his family and friends fiercely. He and Wanda were always ready to share their home and a meal with visitors. His big smile was infectious and he was happy to trade stories and laugh with anyone he encountered. Traits Bill never swayed from were always making a point to make his company feel as if they were the most important people in the room, and he was very intentional with his relationships. Even in his later years, he was always present with conversation, ready to play the spoons, eager to engage with young people and loved his ice cream.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dr. Charles Freeman; and his beloved wife, Wanda.

He is survived by his son, Steven Todd (Todd) Freeman and his wife Robbi of Hendersonville, TN; his son, Billy Freeman and his wife Terrin of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Asher Freeman of Knoxville, TN, Bailey Freeman of Atlanta, GA and Isabella Freeman of Hendersonville, TN; as well as several nephews and nieces.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 25. Outdoor visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, from 1:00pm – 2:30pm followed by a service at 2:30pm at First Baptist Church in Williamsburg, KY (230 S. Fifth Street, 40769) with Rev. Doyle Lester and Rev. Ande Myers officiating. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Graveside service will follow for immediate family only.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bill Freeman Memorial Fund at the University of the Cumberlands (www.ucumberlands.edu/give) or mailed to: University of the Cumberlands, Office of the President, 6191 College Station Drive, Williamsburg, KY, 40769. The funds will be used to assist students in need. Online condolences can be made to either of his sons Steven Todd Freeman or Billy Freeman via Facebook. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.