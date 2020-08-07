









Billie Ruth Eisenbarth, age 88, of Corbin, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Baptist Health in Corbin.

She was born in Faber, KY to the late Andrew J. Rowland and Nannie Bennett Rowland.

Billie was a graduate of Corbin High School and worked in the former Newberry’s Department Store.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Eisenbarth.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, from 11am until 1pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where her funeral service will be at 1pm with Rev. David Scott officiating.

Entombment will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, KY.

COVID regulations require those attending to wear a mask and to social distance.

Messages of condolence may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.