











Billie Lowe Malicoat, 86, of Sled Creek Road Duff, TN passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018 at his home.

He was born April 18, 1931 in Clairfield, TN.

Bill was preceded in death by his father: Creed Malicoat, Sr.; mother, Olcie Malicoat; brothers, Edward, George, Creed, Jr., Thomas, Raymond, Ben; sisters, Sarah Jane, Mary, Faye.

He is survived by brother: Berlin Malicoat and wife Viki; and a multitude of nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 19 at the Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Cox and Brother Clyde Davis officiating.

Burial followed in the Hall Cemetery in Pioneer, TN.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of arrangements.