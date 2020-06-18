Billie Jo Davis











Bille Jo Davis, age 72, of Stonegate Drive, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home. She was born on October 8, 1948, in Barbourville, Kentucky, to the late Forester and Mable (Fox) Hubbs. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Davis, and her children, Jimmy Wayne Davis and Annette Michelle Davis.

She is survived by two daughters, Karen Maiden of Jellico, TN and Paula Davis of Corbin, KY; five grandchildren, Courtney Messer, Cody Watkins, Randa Mills, Blake Maiden and Bailee Maiden; one great-grandchild, Tinslee Jo Collette; three sisters, Lena Sealey of Corbin, KY, Sandra Engle of Williamsburg, KY and Sharon Hubbs of Corbin, KY; seven brothers, Melvin Hubbs of Harlan, KY, Willis Hubbs of Corbin, KY, Michael Hubbs of Williamsburg, KY, Harold Hubbs of Corbin, KY, Gary Hubbs of Corbin, KY, Bruce Hubbs of Woodbine, KY and Shane Hubbs of Corbin, KY; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

She will be laid to rest following graveside services at 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 20, at the Davis Bend Cemetery on Davis Bend Road in Barbourville, Kentucky.

