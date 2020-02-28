









Billie Earls Robertson, 91, of Corbin, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Baptist Health Corbin.

Born in Corbin, she was a daughter of the late Burd and Daisy Neuman Earls. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Morley Robertson; her son, Edward Dale Robertson; and siblings, Maxine Taylor, Allene Smith, Phyllis Meadors, Jan Rose Deters, Houston Earls and Gerald Earls.

Billie was a member of the West Corbin Christian Church. She was an avid sports fan, attending most Corbin High School games for years. She enjoyed watching UK and UofL basketball along with Alabama football. Favorite television shows and movies also held her interest.

Surviving family members include her daughter, Diane Robertson Jones and fiance John Logan; her daughter-in-law, Charlotte Rowlett Robertson; grandsons, Jason McDaniel and wife Molli, Rick Jones, Aaron Cable Robertson and Andrew Dale Robertson; great-grandchildren, Chloe Robertson, Abby Robertson, Rees Jones and Meredith Arin McDaniel; and several nieces and nephews.

Billie’s visitation will begin at 1pm on Sunday, March 1 at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Her funeral will follow at 3pm with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton and Bro. Eddie Hammond officiating. Burial will be at Locust Grove Cemetery.

Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.