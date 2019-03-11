











Billie Don King, 72, of Rockholds, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Jellico Medical Center.

He was born March 16, 1946 in Harlan, KY.

Don was preceded in death by his wife: Brenda Lawson King; parents, Granville and Ethel Bennett King; brother, George King; sisters, Alma Stapleton, Barbara Bullis, Linda Groves.

He is survived by a daughter, Donna King Perkins; grandchildren, Colton Perkins, MacKenzie Perkins; brothers, Cecil King, David King, Gary King, Herbie King, Jim King; sister, Wilma King; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The families wishes were cremation and no services are planned.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.