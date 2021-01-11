









Bill T. Croley, age 91, of Bowlin Road, Emlyn, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Baptist Regional Medical Center in Corbin, Kentucky. Bill was born on February 27, 1929 at Patterson Creek, Kentucky to Ben and Mossie Manning Croley. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his devoted and loving wife, Nelda Anderson Croley; his sons-in-law, Rev. Lloyd Taylor and Wayne Faulkner; sisters, Iva Croley, Maxine Bundy, Joyce Charles, Lois Wilson, and Thelma Hammons; brothers, Rev. George Croley, Jake Croley and John Croley.

Bill was a member of New Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Williamsburg, Ky. He was a 65-year-member of the Williamsburg Masonic Lodge F & AM 490 having been initiated on December 24, 1955. He was also a veteran of the United States Army having served his country during the Korean Conflict.

Bill is survived by his daughters, Judy Taylor, Sharon Faulkner Hill (John), Janice Ousley (Jobie), all of Williamsburg, KY; grandchildren Krysti Conlin (Stuart), Gregory Faulkner (Chasity), and Julie Todd (Raleigh); seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Mildred (Mul) Croley; and brothers-in-law, Eddie Charles and Wendell Hammons; along with several dear family and friends to mourn his passing.

Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 14, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Williamsburg with the Rev. Doyle Lester and Rev. Gerald Mullins officiating. After the services, he will be laid to rest in the Highland Park Cemetery Croley Addition. A Masonic service will be held prior to the funeral service at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Due to the Covid pandemic, all visitation and services will be for family only.

