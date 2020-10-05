









Bill St. John, age 67, of Corbin, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at his home.

Born in Corbin, he was a retired security guard, and Baptist by faith. Bill loved sports, especially UK basketball and football; in addition, his other favorite teams were the Green Bay Packers, LA Lakers, and the Cincinnati Reds.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Lee St. John and Juanita Hubbard St. John; and by a sister, Mabel Gross.

He is survived by his wife, Angela St. John; children, Billy St. John (Jennifer), Melissa St. John (Michelle), and Matthew St. John (Rebecca); grandchildren, Jordan, Jermiah, Bella, Josh, and Raelynn St. John; brother, Johnny St. John (Brenda); sister, Joyce Vickers (Lonnie); and by several other family and many friends.

Funeral service will be held at 12noon on Friday October 9, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Burial will follow in Worley Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6-8pm on Thursday October 8, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.