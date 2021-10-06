









Bill Jones, age 74, of 13th Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born on April 23, 1948 in Lynch, Kentucky to Samuel Jones and Edith (Tye) Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Edith (Tye) Jones; brothers, Samuel Jones, Jr. , Charles Jones and Eric “Peanut” Jones; sister, Carolyn Sue Jones-Spicer. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Soon Pak Jones; two sons, William Edward Jones (Melissa) of Bronx, New York and Denny Edward Jones (Kristen) of Waco, Texas; four grandchildren, Jalen Jones, Jorden Jones, Brayden Jones, and Raven Jones; sisters, Beverly “BB” Jones of Williamsburg, Kentucky and Neva Franklin (James) of Santa Maria, California; uncles, Ted Tye of Jellico, Tennessee and Harold Umber of Highland Park, Michigan; aunt, Alma Umber of Highland Park, Michigan; special nephews, Charlie Jones, Eric Jones, CJ Jones, and Rev. Dwayne Jones; special nieces, Angel Spicer, Bryton Spicer, and Chesney Waddell; special friend, Christopher Hayes; special friends and relation, Mr. and Mrs. Don and Sissy Lunce of Williamsburg, Kentucky; and several other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Croley Funeral Home. He was laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #88 of Corbin, Kentucky.

At Mr. Jones request his services were private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

