









Bill Jaynes, age 90, of Rockholds, KY, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 at his home. He was born November 23, 1930 in Rockholds, KY to the late Jesse and Jennie McKeehan Jaynes. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ella Jaynes; son, Teddy Jaynes; two sisters, Art Caldwell and Jackie Bales; and one brother, Steely Jaynes.

He is survived by two children, Mickey Messer (Wes) of Corbin, KY, and Tim Jaynes (Cindy) of Liberty, KY; six grandchildren, Heather Mulberry (Stephen) of Rockholds, KY, Hope Mosley (Sid) of Science Hill, KY, Teddy Allen Jaynes of Williamsburg, KY, Trent Jaynes of Knoxville, TN, Jacob Jaynes of Liberty, KY, and Allison Jaynes of Liberty, KY; three great-grandchildren, Trevor Mulberry, Molli Mulberry; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM on Monday, January 18, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Doyle Lester officiating. Interment will be in Tuggle Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2:00 PM until the funeral hour Monday, January 18, at Ellison Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 19, at Tuggle Cemetery.

