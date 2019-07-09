









Bill Hoover, 72, of Corbin, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Louisville.

He was born in Corbin, Kentucky to the late Glenn Hoover and Louise Day Hoover.

Bill was an owner and long-time President of Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of Corbin. He was a charter member of the Redhound Varsity Club, and was a true philanthropist to many organizations throughout our area.

Bill is survived by his sons, Vin Hoover and wife Stephanie and Tony Hoover and wife Denise; grandchildren, Vinny Hoover, Madison Hoover, Jett Hoover, Dayne Hoover, and Gage Hoover; by his sisters, Mary Walker and Diana Gabay; brother, Vin Hoover; former wife, Wanda Hoover; and by many other family members and by countless friends and employees who will all dearly miss him.

Bill’s family will gather for a time of visitation to celebrate his life and to remember his legacy. This visitation will be on Saturday, July 13, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Corbin Technology Center, 222 Corbin Center Drive, Corbin, Kentucky.

Burial will be private for the family.

Arrangements made by Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.