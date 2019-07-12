Bill Hoover celebration of life set for Saturday











A celebration of life will be held this Saturday to honor the memory of one of Corbin’s most prominent businessmen and generous philanthropists.

Bill Hoover, long-time owner and President of Pepsi Cola Bottling Company of Corbin, passed away June 30 while on a golf outing with friends in Louisville. His death was unexpected and sudden.

Hoover enjoyed universal praise and goodwill from the community he supported so selflessly over the years. Aside from providing day-to-day corporate leadership at Pepsi, he was a charter member of the Corbin Redhound Varsity Club and was silently responsible for the construction or improvement of nearly every modern athletic facility in the Corbin Independent School System.

Hoover’s family will gather for a time of visitation to remember his life and legacy Saturday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. The event will be held at The Corbin Center, 222 Corbin Center Drive. Everyone is invited to attend.