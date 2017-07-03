By Teresa Brooks

Bill H. Gibbs, 83, of Corbin, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2017 at Baptist Health Corbin.

He was born on June 10, 1934 in Whitley County.

He was preceded in death by his parents Nate Gibbs and Linda Haase and step-mother Captola Gibbs; brother Williard Gibbs and sister Mary Gibbs; and step-brother O.B. Richardson.

Bill was a member of West Corbin Baptist Church. He had worked as a service manager for Whayne Supply. An avid U.K. fan, he also enjoyed his grandchildren’s sporting events, gardening, and horseback riding.

He is survived by his wife Vera Lois; daughter Karen Gibbs of Corbin; son Kevin Gibbs (Cathy) of Louisville; grandson Christopher Gibbs (Linnea) of Portland, OR; granddaughter Catherine Gibbs (Zach Herfel) of Louisville; and great-granddaughter Carlie Gibbs of Portland, OR; brothers Ernest Gibbs (Mary) of Manchester, and Enoch Gibbs (Sondra) of Ashland; sister Louise Prewitt of Corbin; half-brothers Russell Gibbs (Sue), Roy Gibbs (Lori) and Raleigh Gibbs (Lisa) all of Corbin; half-sister Brenda Gibbs of Corbin; step-sister Sara Richardson of Corbin; step-brother C.W. Richardson of Cold Spring; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews who mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Thursday, June 29, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Dr. Max Cox and Pastor Albert Jones officiating.

Burial was in Cumberland Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to West Corbin Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society.

Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.