









Bill George Morgan, age 88, of Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on November 14, 2019 at the Hillcrest Nursing in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born on December 7, 1930 to Ralph Morgan and Rose (Hendrickson) Morgan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Rose (Hendrickson) Morgan; wife, Ann (Baldwin) Morgan; and step-daughter, Cynthia Knight. He retired from the United States Army.

He is survived by a son, William Kenneth Morgan (Anna) of Missouri; grandchildren, Kyle Andrew Morgan, Sky Alexander Morgan, Brandon Lee Morgan, Elise Frasier, Kristen Morgan, Amber Knight, John Knight, Laura Knight, Nicholas Knight, and Kathrine Knight; several great-grandchildren; brother, Henry Morgan of Richmond, Kentucky; sister, Gwendolyn Towe of Richmond, Kentucky; several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

All services are private.

