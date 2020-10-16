









Bill Caudill, age 89, the husband of the late Betty Jean Clark Caudill of Lily, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17 in the Laurel Funeral Home chapel with Pastor George Davidson and Pastor Jonathan Sizemore officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Graveside services and burial will be conducted on Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at the Caudill family Cemetery in the Fogertown Community of Clay County, Kentucky. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.