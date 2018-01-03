Some more big stories from 2017













You just can’t fit all the news from a year into a top 10 list, like the one running on our front page in this week’s edition of the News Journal.

Sure, we get the big news events in there, but that doesn’t mean there still weren’t quite a few other interesting and memorable news stories in 2017, such as a naked streaker outside a local school or “Trophy Gate” as I affectionately dubbed it about some old trophies getting tossed in a dumpster at a different local school.