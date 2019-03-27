Previous Story
Bevin, McConnell, Paul address Fifth District Lincoln Club Banquet
Posted On 27 Mar 2019
Republican party faithful got to hear from Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, U.S. Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers and Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers during Saturday’s 81st Annual Fifth District Lincoln Day Banquet, which was held at The Corbin Center.