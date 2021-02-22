









Beverly Sue Clouse, 84, of Corbin, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the Christian Health Center in Corbin.

Born at Brodhead, Kentucky, Sue was a daughter of the late Bennett and Pearl Newland Hall. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wallace J. Clouse; her son, James Bennett Clouse; a sister, Mary Belle Johnson; and brothers, Bennett Hall, Joe Hall, and Henry Hall.

Sue worked 35 years as a registered nurse, beginning at the Southeastern Kentucky Baptist Hospital and continuing at Baptist Regional Medical Center, now Baptist Health Corbin.

She is survived by two daughters, Cathy Durham (Jim) and Beverly Messer (Jerry); six grandchildren, Brad Durham (Brandy), Jared Durham (Kristen), Josh Durham, Taylor Messer, Courtney Fleming (Scott), and Morgan Westerfield (Zachery); ten great-grandchildren, Caleb, Cameron, Cara, Tristan, and Aidan Durham, Kaydence Phelps, Ellic, Kristin, Bentley, and C.J. Fleming; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service honoring Sue’s life will be held at 5:00 pm Thursday, February 25 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Combs officiating. Visitation will begin at 4:00 pm Thursday.

Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church in Corbin where Sue was a member.

Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.