









Beverly Siler Woliver, age 63, of Woliver Road, Corbin, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. Beverly was born on November 30, 1957 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Lloyd “Donkey” and Inez (Smith) Siler.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her grandson, Lane Woliver; and father and mother-in-law, Carl and Janell Woliver.

Beverly was one of the founding staff of Whitley County Communities for Children (WCCC) in 1983 and a school teacher in the community for many years.

She is survived by her husband of over 42 years, Roger Douglas Woliver of Corbin; three children, Jason Woliver (Sarah) of Manchester, Josh Woliver of Clearwater, Florida and Becky Paul (Ricky) of Williamsburg; seven grandchildren, Jacob Woliver, Lillie Woliver, Andrew Woliver, Logan Paul, Macy Paul, Ian Woliver and Ryland Woliver; one sister, Lori Croley (Danny) of Williamsburg; two brothers, Berry Siler (Judy) of Williamsburg and Daryl Siler of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, November 10 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Marshall Freeman and Rev. Phillip Wynn officiating. Following the service she will be laid to rest in the Siler Cemetery at Verne in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.