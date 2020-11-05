









Beverly Miller Broyles, age 82, of Memphis, Tennessee (formerly of the Mt. Ash Community of Williamsburg), passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at her home. She was born on April 20, 1938, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to the late E.J. Miller Sr. and Bessie (Caddell) Miller. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Broyles of Newcomb, Tennessee; a special sister, Mary Steely and her husband Rex of Mt. Ash, Kentucky.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra Broyles Wiley and husband Mark of Memphis, Tennessee; son, Joseph Scott Broyles and wife Robin of Knoxville, Tennessee; two grandsons, Joshua Wiley and Caleb Wiley of Memphis, Tennessee; two granddaughters, Whitney Broyles and McKenzie Broyles Simmons of Knoxville, Tennessee; great-granddaughter, Rhyan Simmons of Knoxville, Tennessee; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Services were private.

This announcement is a courtesy of Croley Funeral Home