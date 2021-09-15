









Beverly Kay Cox, age 63, of Highway 1804, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. Beverly was born on April 7, 1958 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Simon Cox and Norma (Moses) Cox.

Beverly served as a nurse for over 45 years. She enjoyed farming and taking care of her livestock.

She is survived by two children, Daniel Camille and wife Crystal of East Lake, Ohio and Holly Camille of Willoughby, Ohio; her mother, Norma (Moses) Cox of Willowick, Ohio; fiancé, Daryl Minor of Williamsburg; brother, Rodney Cox and wife Lori of Mentor, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Thursday, September 16, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, September 16, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lester Cox officiating.

Following the service she will be laid to rest in the Moses Addition of Pleasant View Cemetery in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements,