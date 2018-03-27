











Beulah Marie Carr Voyles, 88, of Morley, TN passed away Sunday, March 25, 2018 at her home.

She was born August 7, 1929 in Pruden, TN.

She was a long time member and Sunday School Teacher at the Morley Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Voyles; parents, Earl and Mae Fox Carr; brothers, Earl Carr, Jr., James T. Carr, David Carr; sisters, Gloria Sue Marlow, Shirley Cox.

She is survived by sons, Floyd Voyles of Jellico, Charles Voyles of Duff, Tilman Voyles of Morley; six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren; brothers: Richard Carr of Morley, R.L. Carr of Lafollette, Martin Carr of Morley; sisters, Leshia Marlow of Morley, Juanita Franks of Arizona, Joyce Miller of Morley and ahost of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The survivors list is incomplete.

The funeral was held Tuesday, March 27, at the Morley Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Orick officiating.

​Burial followed in the Hall Cemetery (Stinking Creek).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.