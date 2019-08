Beulah Lee Howard, 91, of Keavy, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at her home.

Visitation will be on Thursday April 15, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, with her funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery in Keavy.