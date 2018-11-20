











Beulah Faye Tindle Lawson, 77, of Owensboro, passed away on November 15, 2018 at Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest.

She was born in Williamsburg, on April 1, 1941 to the late Charles Fred and Jesse Elizabeth Carroll Tye.

Beulah loved U.K. basketball, eating catfish spending time with her family. Thanksgiving was her favorite holiday, she lived a life of giving and service, always putting others first.

In addition to her parents, Beulah is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, James Tindle, son, James Tindle, Jr., siblings; Charles (Charlie) Tye, Robert (Bob) Tye, Freddy Ray Tye, Larry Wayne Tye, Maxine Robinson and Beverly Griffith and her son-in-law Donald Lee Tucker.

Beulah is survived by her children, Wendy (Garry) Foster of Owensboro, Kimberly Tucker of Shelbyville, IN, Patricia Jo (Shawn) Key of Thomaston, GA, Freddie Scott Tindle of Shelbyville IN, stepchildren James Michael Tindle and Beverly (Harvey) Baker of Shelbyville, IN and Robert (Linda) Tindle of Davenport, FL., 31 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her siblings; Gary (Terri) Tye of Speedwell TN, Barbara Sue (Johnny) Brown, Patricia Nell Tye, Brenda Ellison, Gayle (Joe) Wilder and Debbie Tye of Williamsburg.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville, KY is in charge of arrangements.

