Betty West Road drug investigation leads to arrest

Posted On 22 Oct 2021
A Pine Knot man remains incarcerated in the Whitley County Detention Center and Williamsburg police are looking for two other suspects in connection with an Oct. 13 search warrant that was executed at a residence on Betty West Road in the Red Bird community, according to a Williamsburg Police Department release.

Williamsburg police confiscated these items while serving a search warrant recently on Betty West Road as part of an ongoing investigation.

“A large amount of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, rifles, handguns, and U.S. currency was recovered and seized. One of the firearms, a .22 rifle, was reported as stolen. Additionally, officers recovered a motor bike and a chainsaw, that was also determined to be stolen property. The investigation stems from a two month undercover investigation into the illegal distribution of methamphetamine,” according to the release.

Donny Baird, 31, of David Marion Road, was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), receiving stolen property (firearm), receiving stolen property over $1,000 but less than $10,000, trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces, and receiving stolen property over $500 but less than $1,000, according to his arrest citations.

Baird was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center where he remained as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the detention center’s website.

When police arrived at the scene on Oct. 13, Baird was found inside a camper, according to an arrest citation.

Two other suspects fled on foot. Additional arrests are anticipated, according to the release.

The suspects are accused of possessing and distributing up to approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine during the course of the investigation, the release stated.

The investigation was conducted and led by Williamsburg Police Officer Dorman Patrick Jr., who was assisted by Chief Wayne Bird, Officer Greg Rhoades, K-9 Officer Johnny Fulton, Officer Bryson Lawson, K-9 Sgt. Elijah Hunter and Thor, Lt. Jim Pool and K-9 Nitro, Lt. Brandon White, Officer Cody Jeffries and Officer John Hill.

