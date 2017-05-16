By Teresa Brooks

Betty Sue Siler Wilson, 49, of Mill Road, Lafollette, TN departed this life on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at the home of her mother in Williamsburg.

She was born on November 9, 1967 in Jellico, to Bill Siler and Betty M. (Lawson) Siler.

She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Bonnie Vanderpool; sister, Wanda Gail Jones and a step-daughter, Sarah Baker.

She is survived by her husband, Johnny Wayne Wilson of Lafollette; a son, James David (JD) Siler of Williamsburg; three step-children, Tonya Trial of Monroe, MI, Greg Wilson of Lafollette and Jessie Ivey of Lafollette; her parents Bill and Betty Siler of Williamsburg; sister, Judy Davenport of Williamsburg; brother, Steve Siler of Williamsburg; special cousin, Marybelle Walden of Williamsburg; special uncles, Isaac Lawson and Robert Lawson of Williamsburg; special aunts, Katie Meshinski of Virginia, Joann Walden of Williamsburg, Mary Parrott of Jellico and Irene Sturgin of Cincinnati; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Saturday, May 13, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jamup Lawson and Rev. Randy Lawson officiating.

She was laid to rest in the Bill Siler Cemetery on Lot Mud Creek.

