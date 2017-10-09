Posted On October 9, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Betty Sue Price, 66, of Lafollette, TN passed away, Saturday, October 7, 2017 at her home.

She was born September 28, 1951 in Jellico, TN.

Betty was preceded in death by husband, Lawrence Price; father, William Reynolds; mother, Eliza Adkins Reynolds; brothers, Howard Reynolds, ​Kenneth Reynolds.

She is survived by a son, Clarence Edward Lay, Jr.; daughters, Tammy Terry, Tina Perkins; grandchildren, Ryan, Misty, Machalla, David, Arabella, Elijah, Oliva and Sarah Beth; great grandchild Conner; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 11, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in the Briar Creek Cemetery (Williamsburg)

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of arrangements.