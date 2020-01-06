









Betty Sue Ayers Nayles, age 84, of Dayton, Ohio ,passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Cedar Village Care Center in Mason, Ohio.

She was born on April 10, 1935 in Habersham, Tennessee. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Willard Nayles; son, Vernon Andrew Nayles; father, John Alfred Ayers; mother, Etta Ayers; brother, John Alfred Ayers Jr. (Johnny).

She is survived by her siblings, Martha (Lee) Adkins, Sammie Jo Jeffers (Carl), Pat (Eddy) Bryant, Marietta (Donny) McCullah; brother, Mike (Sherry) Ayers; a special aunt and uncle, Norma and Jay Anderson; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral service was held Saturday, January 4 with Rev. Randy Bargo and Rev. Michael Carpenter officiating. Interment followed in the Douglas Cemetery Wooldridge Community.

Llewellyn Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.