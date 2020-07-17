









Colleen Sams, age 78, of Corbin, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Corbin.

Born in Whitley County, KY, Colleen was the daughter of the late Dewey and Sarah Lawson Widner. She had worked in the Kroger Deli as a cake decorator. She was Baptist by faith and attended Horse Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Sam, and brother, Joe Widner.

Colleen is survived by her children, Jayne Powell (Gary), Connie Giles (Don), and Doug Sams (Kay); grandchildren Trista Triplett (Scott), Lucas Powell, Gracie Giles, Dana Mitchell (Brandon), Jesse Sams (Hannah), Matt Sams (Haley), Jay Sams, Justin Cawood, Josh Cawood (Samantha), and Jessica Morgan; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Maggie Logan, Jenny Shelburne, Mae Stamper, Carol Mills, Dallas Widner, and Russell Widner; sister-in-law, Lou Pope; and a host of nieces and nephews, and other family and friends to mourn her passing.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, July 19, at Horse Creek Cemetery with Pastor Nick Gunn officiating. Burial will follow in Horse Creek Cemetery. There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com