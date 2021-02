Betty Ruth Brock, 78, of Corbin, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Brock.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, February 15, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Bobby Joe Eaton and Andrew Darden officiating. Burial will follow in Corinth Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 P.M. Monday at Hart Funeral Home.