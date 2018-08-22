











Betty Ruth Baker, 84, of Corbin, passed away on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at The Heritage.

She was born in Corbin, and was the daughter of the late Delbert and Verla Poynter.

Betty attended Central Baptist Church and was a member of the Christian Homemakers Sunday School Class. She enjoyed flower gardening, bowling, and playing the card game ‘’Hand and Foot’’ with her friends. She was also an avid UK fan.

In addition to her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by her husband Harry Baker; son, Jerry Baker; grandson, Jerry Allen Baker; and Son, Bruce Baker and wife Darlene.

She is survived by her son, Eddie Baker; daughter-in-law, Vicki Baker; grandchildren, Trista, Tara, and John Baker; brothers, Bob (Laurel) Poynter, Don (Veda) Poynter, Jim Poynter, and Gene (Sue) Poynter; great-grandchildren, Kailee, Mason, and Jase Baker, Jordan and Alyssa Whitman, and JD, Dalton, and Haley Davenport; special neighbor, Peggy McGuire; other family including Jaime and Derric Davenport; and a host of friends and relatives.

The funeral service was held Sunday, August 19, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Pastor Drew Mahan officiating.

Burial followed in the Cumberland Memorial Gardens.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.