









Betty Paul, age 73, of Rockholds, Ky., passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was born April 24, 1947 in Whitley County, Ky., to the late William C. and Ethel Harp Early.

She is survived by her husband, Ben Noble Paul of Rockholds, Ky; three children, Tina Paul of Rockholds, Ky., Regina Chalmers of Sterling Heights, Michigan and Trevor Paul of Warren, Michigan; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; one sister, Joyce Clow of Osian, Indiana; three brothers, James Early of Corbin, Ky., Steve Early of Warren, Michigan and Patrick Early of Saginaw, Michigan; several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held on Monday, December 28, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Logan officiating. Interment was in the Maple Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.