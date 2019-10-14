









Betty Lou (Hatfield) Ausher, age 78, passed away Monday morning, October 14, 2019 at Beech Tree Manor in Jellico, Tennessee. She was born on March 10, 1941 to the late George W. Hatfield and Cordia (Davis) Hatfield in Clairfield, TN.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Robert Lee Hatfield, George W. Hatfield, Jr., Claude Hatfield, Raymond Hatfield, A. C. Hatfield, Billy Ray Hatfield, Jerry Hatfield, and Jack Hatfield; and sisters, Shelby Kruse, Gracie Jessie, Edith Horvath, and Kizzie Norris.

She is survived by three daughters, Robin Gail Greene, of Flat Gap, Kentucky, Tammy Ann Johnson, of South Carolina, and Angela Lynn Lawson, of Boneville, Georgia; grandchildren, Melissa Long, Roy Greene, Jessie Greene; great-grandchildren, Colton Lee Greene, Axel Greene, Virgil Greene, Destiny Faith Horn, and husband, John; great-great granddaughter, Grace Lynn Horn; brother, Sid Hatfield, of Nashville, TN; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends and other relatives to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, October 16 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m. with Bro. Willard Smiddy officiating.

Burial will immediately follow at the Douglas Cemetery in the Oswego Community of Campbell County, TN.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.