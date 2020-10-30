









Betty Lorena Richardson, age 79, of Corbin, KY, formerly of Pleasant View, passed away peacefully at her home on October 30th, 2020.

Betty was born on February 27th, 1941 to the late Arthur and Rosa Lee Estes. Betty was the widow of Paul Richardson. On October 27th, Paul and Betty would have celebrated 61 years of marriage.

Betty was a devoted Christian and attended Pleasant View Baptist and Pleasant View Methodist Church throughout her life. Betty loved the Lord, loved the gospel and loved to share her faith and spirit with everyone around her. Betty was a homemaker and after raising her three children, Betty chose to join the Wal-Mart family where she was an employee for over 15 years; spending most of her time working in the pharmacy. Betty had a great love for gardening and canning, loved to quilt and crochet, loved to collect antiques and loved children. Of all things, Betty’s love for The Lord and others shined the brightest. She held in her heart, an unconditional love for everyone around her, no matter the circumstances.

In addition to her parents (Arthur and Rosa Lee Estes) and husband (Paul Richardson), Betty is preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Jack and Daisy Richardson; one brother, Arthur “Pete” Estes; one sister, Nancy Estes-Moore; a special sister-in law, Barbara Estes; and a very special nephew, Chad Estes.

Betty is survived by her three children, Russell Richardson and wife Christy, Rhonda Richardson, and Sherry Reynolds and husband John. Betty is also survived by her grandchildren, Josh Richardson and wife Deanna, Lindsey Richardson, Megan Mills and husband Andrew, Sydney Reynolds, Alayna Reynolds and John Cade Reynolds. Betty is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Emma Grace Richardson, Grayson Paul Richardson and Oaklynn Reese Richardson. In addition, Betty is survived by one sister, Lucille Lankster and four brothers, George Estes, Cecil Estes, Ralph Estes and Walter Estes. Betty also leaves behind her loving dog of 19 years, Tippy and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss her dearly.

Visitation will be after 5:00 PM on Monday, November 2, at the Croley Funeral Home in Williamsburg.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 3, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating service will be Rev. James Hodge and Rev. Larry Cart. The burial will be in the Highland – Croley Addition Cemetery, Williamsburg.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Baptist Health Cancer Care Corbin or the Tri-County Cancer Coalition, PO Box 1331, Corbin, KY 40702.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.