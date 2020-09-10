









Betty June (Ridenour) Maiden, age 76, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her home in Jellico, Tennessee. She was born on January 21, 1944 to the late Millard Ridenour and Mabel Lavada (Lambdin) Ridenour in White Oak, TN. She was the granddaughter of the late Walter Ridenour and Abby (Ayers) Ridenour and the late Harve Lambdin and Cora (King) Lambdin.

June was a graduate of Wynn High School – Class of 1962. She was a graduate of Cumberland College – Class of 1966. She pursued additional graduate courses throughout her career. She helped to shape countless lives as a classroom teacher. Most of her career was devoted to teaching upper-level English and Typing at Jellico High School. She also taught ceramics – for anyone from the community who was interested and for high school students who could use the credit toward graduation. Ms. June, as she became affectionately known by many of her students, retired from the Campbell County School System in 2007 after more than 40 years of faithful service.

Additionally, June was the first woman ever to be elected to the Jellico City Council. She was elected in 1995 and served a four year term. She was also a long time member of White Oak Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Andy Bill Maiden; grandson, Blake Maiden and granddaughter, Bailee Maiden, all of Jellico, TN; sister, Verta King, of White Oak, TN; brother, Stanley Robert (Bob) Ridenour, and wife, Donna, of La Follette, TN; nieces, Leslie (King) Brunk, of White Oak, TN, Carolyn (Maiden) Gillam, of South Vienna, Ohio, Terri Maiden, of Williamsburg, KY, Kimberly (Maiden) Bryant, of Andersonville, TN, Deana (Maiden) Barton, of Jellico, TN; nephews, Charlie King, III, of Casper, Wyoming, and Steven King, and wife, Kelly, of Hebron, Kentucky, and Rev. Russell Ridenour, and wife, Tasha, of Caryville, TN; great-nieces and great-nephews, Tanner Collin Brunk, of Grosse Isle, Michigan, Shelby King and Bradley King, of Goshen, OH and Grace King, Garrett King, and Levi King, of Hebron, KY.

She is also survived by aunts, Hazel (Lambdin) Minton and Wilma (Lambdin) Evans; uncles, William Harvey (Bill) Lambdin, and wife, Carol, of Knoxville, TN, James Christopher, of La Follette, TN, and Mark Combs, of Norwood, OH; several double-first cousins; countless students who became life-long friends; numerous friends, neighbors, and other relatives to mourn her passing.

Friends may call on Saturday morning, September 12, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Odd Fellows Cemetery located in White Oak Community of Campbell County, TN.

Graveside Services and Interment will immediately follow on Saturday morning, September 12, at 11:00 a.m. at the Odd Fellows Cemetery with the Rev. Dan Ridenour and Rev. Russell Ridenour officiating.

Cox & Son Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.