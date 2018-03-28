











Betty Joyce “Pearl” Broyles passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 24th, 2018, at 77 years of age. She was at home with her family by her side.

Betty was born on November 21st, 1940 in Williamsburg. She is pre-deceased by her parents, William T. and Flora (White) Smith, and by her son, Michael Waugh.

The love, kindness, and generosity within Betty was unconditional and without end and anyone who knew her knew this, too. By so many who have known her, Betty has been described as a truly special person, as a beautiful soul with a heart of gold, and as an angel. To her family, she was all of these things, but she was also the center of their universe, and her loving presence will be deeply missed.

Betty is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Loel Broyles, her children, Lesli (Les) Nicholson, Kristen (Ben) Radlinski, and Jenna Waugh, her grandchildren, Katherine Radlinski, Parker Alford, and Halle Alford, and her sister, Shirley (Alan) LeForce and family.

A service in celebration of Betty’s life will be held Friday, March 30, from 1-3 p.m. at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing, Nicholasville.

In lieu of flowers, Betty’s family has requested that you make a point to be kind to others, and that you hug someone you love. If you would like to do more, please consider a contribution in Betty’s name to The University of Kentucky Center on Trauma and Children, or to a charity of your choice.

Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing, Nicholasville, is in charge of the arrangements.