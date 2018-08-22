











Betty Johnson, 85, departed this life on Sunday, August 12, 2018, at her home in Corbin.

Born on January 9, 1933 in Chicago, IL, Betty was the daughter of the late Frank and Ester (Reed) Fagan.

She was a former factory worker where she worked as an punch press operator and was of the Baptist Faith and a member of the Bacon Creek Baptist Church.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband: John B. Johnson Sr. and a son: John B. Johnson, Jr.

She is survived by four children: James Johnson of Port Orchard, WA, Norrine Fiddler and husband Thomas Sr. of Sunbury, PA, Cheryl Mayne and husband Ken of Corbin, and Kenneth Johnson and wife Brenda of Harrisonville, MO; one brother, Harold Fagan, twelve grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, an a special niece: Regina Jenkins of Keavy; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral services were held Saturday, August 18, at 12 noon in the O’Neil – Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton and Rev. Darvin Wells officiating.

Burial followed in the Corinth Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers.

O’Neil – Lawson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements, where messages may be written to the family at www.oneilfh.com.