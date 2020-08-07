









Betty Jo Sears, age 81, of Highway 779, Rockholds, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, August 5, at her home. She was born on January 22, 1939, in Rockholds, Kentucky, to the late Earl D. and Kate (Miller) Smith. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Lee Smith.

Betty Jo was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She was an avid sports fan and especially loved UK Athletics. She enjoyed bass fishing, cooking, gardening, canning fruits and vegetables and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband Bill Sears of Rockholds; daughter, Vicki Ross (Donald) of Rockholds; three sisters, Peggy Peavley (Gene) of Pittsville, Maryland, Jean Mills (Gary) of Sophia, West Virginia and Debbie Killion (Garrett) of Rockholds; one brother, Don Smith of Rockholds; her fur baby, Chebby Sears; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Saturday, August 8, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 8, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ralph Jones and Rev. David Johnson officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Johnson Cemetery on Bear Hollow.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.