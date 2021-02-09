









Betty Jo May Petrey, age 74, of Clairfield, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, February 06, 2021 at the Middlesboro ARH Hospital. She was born March 09, 1946 in Claiborne County, Tennessee. She was a faithful member of The Way of Holiness Church of God. A wonderful mother, grandmother and friend.

Betty is preceded in death by her son, Aaron Dewayne Petrey; parents, Joe and Bessie (Parrott) May; brothers, Carl May, Harold (Bo) May and Willis May; and sisters, Loretta Brown, Violet Huddleston, Myrtle Caproni Wilson and Sarah Lorene Bell.

She is survived by her husband, Orville Petrey; son, Anthony Dean Petrey; daughter, Angie Washam and husband Walter all of Clairfield, Tennessee; grandchildren, Kendra Skinner and husband Andrew of McMinnville, Tennessee, Andrea Washam of Powell, Tennessee, and Kayla Petrey of Knoxville, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Riley, Weston, Nora and Jackson Skinner of McMinnville, Tennessee; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, at The Way of Holiness Church of God. Funeral service will begin at 8 p.m. at the church with Rev. Lonnie Lyke and Brother Walter Washam officiating. Burial will be held at 2 pm. on Friday, February 12, in the Bowman Cemetery (Rock Creek Ridge Road)

Face masks are required and all COVID-19 guidelines are to be followed.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.