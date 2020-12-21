









Betty Jo Loudin, age 78, of Newcomb, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, December 16, at the Saint Joseph London. She was born September 09, 1942 in Jellico, Tennessee.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Loudin; sons, Darrell Glenn Loudin and George “Ed” Loudin; daughters, Belinda Lynn Loudin and Donna Jean Loudin; mother, Merline Whitaker Canady; sister, Wanda Anderson; and father, Andrew “Fats” Canady.

She is survived by her children, Ronald Loudin and wife Barbara, Karen Broyles and husband Johnny, Janice Partin and husband Wayne, Lora Shelley and husband Ronnie, Terry Loudin and wife Esther, Richard Loudin and wife Beth, and Reba Loudin; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, December 19 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lester Cox and Rev. H. Lee Ray officiating. Burial was held on Sunday, December 20 in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.