









Peacefully, Betty Jean Lay Mars, passed away in Williamsburg, Kentucky, on December 27, 2019, at the age of 90.

Betty was born on January 2, 1929 in LaFollette, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Lay and Gertrude Alexander Lay; her brothers, Clifford Lay Jr. and Glen Lay; and her husband, David Mars.

Betty spent the majority of her life in restaurant management. She started in Jacksboro, Tennessee at the Colonial Restaurant and then moved to Williamsburg, Kentucky to continue her career as the manager at the Williamsburg Holiday Inn and the Williamsburg Travel Lodge. She retired in a management position at Cumberland College, now known as the University of the Cumberlands. She has remained a member of the First Baptist Church for many years where she served as a Sunday school co-teacher with the late Hettie Rains. Throughout her life, she mentored not only to her children, but many high school and college students who worked with her.

Betty is survived by her sister, Wilma (Fred) Linkous; her children, Debbie Mars (Tom) Rains, Charles Mars, Steve (Alica) Mars, Eric (Cindy) Mars; ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren who fondly called her Granny Betty; in addition to a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends to mourn her passing.

The visitation for Betty will be at Ellison Funeral Home on Friday, January 3, from 11:00 AM – 1:00PM. The funeral will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Ande Myers officiating. A graveside service will be held after the funeral at Woodlawn Cemetery in LaFollette, Tennessee.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.