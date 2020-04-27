









Betty Jane Harp, age 84, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on April 23, 2020, at the Park West Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born on February 23, 1936, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to Rev. Henry Goins and Georgia Mae (Croley) Goins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Henry and Georgia Mae (Croley) Goins and husband, Ray Harp of over 35 years.

She is survived by three children, Linda Fay Satterfield (Earl) of Williamsburg, Sandra Kay Bialecki of Williamsburg; and Rondle Eugene Harp (Barbara) of East Bernstadt, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Latachia Trett, Aleshia Cramer, Christopher Harp, and Jeremy Harp; three great-grandchildren, Josiah McVey III, Gabriel Taylor, and Adaline Harp; two brothers, Rev. George Goins (Tammy) of Sevierville, TN and Wesley Goins (Dottie) of Williamsburg; sisters, Nola Mae Sawyers of Toledo, OH and Darlene Monhollen of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

She will be laid to rest in the Powers Cemetery.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Harp family in your prayers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.