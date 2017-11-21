Betty Jane (Hampton) Williams, 74, passed away Saturday, November 18, 2017 at the Canton Nursing Center in Canton, GA.

She was born on May 29, 1943 to the late John H. and Eva (Selvia) Hampton in Jellico, TN.

She was a devout Christian who was of the Church of God faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, George Davis (Davey) Wilson, III; and brother, Johnny Joe Hampton.

She is survived by her daughter, Johnna Maran, of Roswell, GA; son, Dwayne Wilson, and wife, Jennifer, of Corinth; grandchildren, Tyler Maran, Cole Maran, Luke Maran, Miles Wilson, Emily Joe Wilson, Frances Wilson, Charlotte Wilson and Evalee Wilson; twin sisters, Carolyn Jones, and husband, Benton and Linda Curtis, and husband, David, all of Woodstock, GA; and a host of other relatives, friends and neighbors to mourn her passing.

Friends may call beginning at 12 noon on Wednesday, November 22, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel.

The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in the Douglas Cemetery in the Oswego community.

The Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of all arrangements.