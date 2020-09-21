









Betty Fryman, age 82, of Williamsburg, KY passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born February 5, 1938 in Gatliff, KY to the late Clint and Hattie Carroll Broyles.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Lynn Fryman; five sisters, Blanche Vanover, Louise Weber, Hattie Ruth Broyles, Jewell Grillon, Norma Lawson; four brothers, Joe, Jack, Doyle, and Drew Broyles.

She is survived by her husband, James Fryman of Williamsburg, KY; two children, Kimberly Lockheart of Northern, VA, and James Fryman II of Williamsburg, KY; seven grandchildren, Bobby Fuson II, Alex Fuson, Cheyenne Moats, Alexa Daye, Kenzie Fryman, Blake Lockheart, and Emma Lockheart; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Joyce McCullah (Bennie) of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 24, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Jerome McCullah officiating. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 23, at Ellison Funeral Home.

